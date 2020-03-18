A remixed Instagram post from rapper Cardi B has become one of the most popular songs in the country.

The success of the song, created by DJ iMarkkeyz from a rant against the disease by Cardi B and titled "Coronavirus," seemed to take the rapper by surprise.

Cardi, whose given name is Belcalis Almanzar, took to Instagram Live Tuesday night to tell everyone to have faith amid the COVID-19 crisis, and to celebrate the success of her viral hit.

"The fact this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes ... Hold on .. let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins," she wrote.

According to DJ iMarkkeyz, the goal was to donate funds from the song to local food banks and shelters. Cardi confirmed the donations will happen.

"Yes, that's what we going to do!" the rapper, 27, said. "Keep in mind, you don’t get your money right away ... but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will donate!"

The "Coronavirus" remix is now charting in over 30 countries.

Cardi B plans to donate funds from coronavirus song to local food banks, shelters originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com