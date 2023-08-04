Cardi B: Police drop investigation after microphone-throwing incident

Cardi B won’t face criminal charges after police in Las Vegas dropped their investigation into an incident during which the US rapper threw a microphone at a fan.

The incident, which took place earlier this week, occurred after a member of Cardi B’s audience appeared to throw water on her from the crowd.

In video footage shared on social media, the “WAP” singer, 30, responded by throwing her microphone into the crowd.

But in a statement shared with the PA news agency, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said no charges would be filed.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the statement read.

“No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The microphone Cardi B threw is being auctioned off for charity on eBay. At the time of writing, bids for the mic have reached $99,900, with the listing set to end on 8 August.

The incident was the latest in a number in which artists have had items thrown at them while onstage.

In June, Bebe Rexha required stitches in her face after she was pelted with a phone by a concertgoer in Chicago.

Following the incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the attack. The man in question told police: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Pop singers Ava Max and Pink have also been targeted, after being slapped in the face and pelted with a bag of ashes, respectively, while country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet.

Cardi B (Getty Images for Fendi)

A phone was tossed at Drake during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur tour, while sex toys were thrown at Lil Nas X during his headline show.

Addressing the string of incidents at her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas earlier this month, Adele joked that she would kill any audience member who threw items at her.

She asked the crowd: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s*** on stage?

“Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Charlie Puth also hit back at this behaviour during a recent live show, telling his audience: “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end.”

Additional reporting by Press Association