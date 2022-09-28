Cardi B Says She Lost A Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Call Of Duty Because Of Her ‘Stupid Decisions’

Cardi B has a lesson for others when it comes to making decisions that could impact your future.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared on Twitter that she had a chance to lock in a multi-million dollar deal with Call of Duty. However, she was unable to move forward with the popular gaming franchise.

And it appears that she isn’t taking the lost opportunity lightly.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter.

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

One Twitter user chimed in and said Call of Duty should reconsider working with the rapper, but Cardi B responded and said she missed her scheduled shoot.

“Nah I need @CallofDuty to renegotiate the deal.. imagine Cardi as a character that would be so 🔥,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the rapper.

“I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time,” Cardi B said via Twitter.

I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time https://t.co/WpDSToxvub — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

Cardi B recently appeared in court on Sept. 15. She pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, according to The New York Times.

Prosecutors reached a deal with Cardi B and the co-defendants. So, she agreed to 15 days of community service and a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her lawyer, Drew Findling, said this was the next best step for Cardi B so she can finally move forward and focus on what matters most.

“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly, that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt was most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution,” Findling said after the plea, according to New York Post.