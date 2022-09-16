Cardi B sentenced in 2018 New York strip club brawl

Rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday for her involvement in a 2018 New York strip club brawl, officials said.

Cardi B, 29, must complete 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, the Queens District Attorney’s office said.

The artist, whose given name is Belcalis Almánzar and is known for hits including “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow,” said in a statement Thursday that in the past, she had made bad decisions that she was not afraid to own up to.

“These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now,” she said in the statement.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”

Image: Cardi B (Yuki Iwamura / AFP - Getty Images)

Ten other charges that were a part of a 12-count indictment against the singer were dismissed, a representative said.

In April 2019, Cardi B rejected a plea deal that would have offered her reduced charges and no jail time for the charges stemming from two fights at Angels Gentleman’s Club in Queens.

Prosecutors then presented the case to a grand jury and obtained an indictment that included two felony charges.

In one brawl, the artist and two others were accused of assaulting a bartender by throwing a drink, glass bottles and other objects, according to the district attorney.

The bartender had cuts on her legs and bruising on her feet, according to the DA’s news release.

Cardi B said she is looking forward to moving past the situation and getting back to music and her fans.

Her two co-defendants also pleaded guilty, the Associated Press reported.

District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement that her office was satisfied with the resolution.

“No one is above the law,” Katz said. “In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions.”

The sentence also included a three-year order of protection for the two victims, according to the DA’s office.

