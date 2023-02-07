Cardi B and Offset, Quavo

Though Offset denied reports of an altercation, footage has been released showing Cardi B attempting to diffuse the situation between him and Quavo backstage at the Grammys.

In new video footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cardi B shouts at her husband and his cousin/former bandmate, “Both of y’all’s wrong! This is not right!!!”

The post Cardi B Shown On Video Attempting To Diffuse Quavo And Offset’s Grammy Night Altercation, Despite Offset Denying Report Of Fight appeared first on Blavity.

The “Up” rapper then says, “No b***h, shut the f**k up ’cause you shouldn’t have been talking,” but it is unclear who specifically she was addressing.

Later that night, Cardi B was asked by ET if the situation backstage had been settled, to which she replied, “Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey.”

Footage Backstage at the #GRAMMYs With Cardi B Arguing “Both Of Y’all Wrong This Is Not Right” is This what Sparked The Disagreement with Offset and Quavo? 👀 pic.twitter.com/glaHRllxz7 — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) February 7, 2023

Here’s a clearer video of the backstage situation with Cardi, Offset and Quavo. pic.twitter.com/qM3tXEuTKb — Bluetoof | ART (@Its_NoGenre) February 7, 2023

TMZ was the first to report that Offset and Quavo got into a physical altercation backstage at this year’s Grammy ceremony before the latter paid tribute to their fallen bandmate and relative, Takeoff, with his song “Without You” during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Insiders shared that the fight resulted from Quavo allegedly blocking Offset from participating in the performance.

Although several sources have since confirmed that a fight did break out, Offset has denied this report on Twitter.