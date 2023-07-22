Cardi B Subpoenas Tasha K’s Husband In Pursuit Of The $4M That’s Still Owed To Her

When it comes to her money, Cardi B is not letting up on Tasha K.

The rapper took another step to retrieve the massive $4 million payout she was ordered to receive. Cardi B recently subpoenaed the blogger’s husband to list his financial assets.

According to HipHopDX, the “Money” rapper issued a “subpoena duces tecum” on the blogger’s husband Cheickna Kebe on June 18.

By filing the subpoena duces tecum, Cardi B can review every asset the couple has in their name. The outlet added Cardi B will review the written documents during a video-recorded examination on August 7 in Miami. The documentation will be entered as part of Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing, which was filed in May.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” states the order obtained by HipHopDX. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

In June, the Unwine With Tasha.K. host filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing brought her some time as the court ordered the rapper to halt the pursuit of her coins.

Cardi was one of 30 debtors notified of Tasha’s filing. Reportedly, the IRS, the Broward County Tax Collector, the Florida Department of Revenue and Bank of America were also notified of the bankruptcy filing. The documentation stated that “all collection efforts by all parties must be halted as of June 2” while the courts assess Tasha K’s finances.

The U.S. Courts frequently refer to Chapter 11 filings as “reorganization” bankruptcy.

It indicates the debtor remains “in possession,” has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may borrow new money with the court’s approval.

“The filing of the case imposed an automatic stay against most collection activities,” reads the 19-page subpoena duces tecum. “This means that creditors generally may not take action to collect debts from the debtors or the debtors’ property. For example, while the stay is in effect, creditors cannot sue, garnish wages, assert a deficiency, repossess property, or otherwise try to collect from the debtors.”

“Creditors cannot demand repayment from debtors by mail, phone, or otherwise,” it continues. “Creditors who violate the stay can be required to pay actual and punitive damages and attorney’s fees. Under certain circumstances, the stay may be limited to 30 days or not exist at all, although debtors can ask the court to extend or impose a stay.”

HipHopDX added Cardi’s subpoena doesn’t violate that order because it was issued according to Federal Bankruptcy Rule 2004.

According to the Cornell University School of Law, the Federal Bankruptcy Rule 2000 states, “the examination of an entity under this rule or of the debtor under §343 of the Code may relate only to the acts, conduct, or property or to the liabilities and financial condition of the debtor, or to any matter which may affect the administration of the debtor’s estate, or to the debtor’s right to a discharge.”

Blavity previously reported that Cardi B sued Tasha K in 2019 over videos she published about the Bronx rapper. Cardi B’s lawyers claimed Tasha was on a “malicious campaign” to tarnish the rapper’s reputation. The Grammy winner’s legal team warned the blogger to remove the videos, but she did not comply with their wishes. After losing the initial court battle, Tasha K. filed an appeal that resulted in another loss.

Tasha has pulled several tricks to get out of paying Cardi B, including selling her home, emptying her bank accounts and allegedly moving to Africa.

