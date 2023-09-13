Cardi B wears dress made entirely of hair clips on 2023 VMAs red carpet

Cardi B has made a fashion statement on the 2023 MTV VMAsred carpet with a dress made entirely of silver hair clips.

On Tuesday 12 September, the “WAP” singer arrived on the pink carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, ahead of the annual awards show.

For the occasion, Cardi B chose a floor-length, strapless silver gown by Dilara Findikoglu, which, upon closer look, was found to be entirely covered with silver hair pins and pearls.

Cardi B paired the embellished dress with matching arm cuffs, which also featured the hair accessory. She completed the look with a sleek and straight hairstyle that was parted down the middle.

While walking the pink carpet ahead of the awards show, which celebrates the best music videos and artists of the year, Cardi B opened up about her creativity when it comes to her fashion choices.

“I’m a creative. I have to be creative with everything, with my clothes, with my pictures, everything. My visions have got to come to life,” she told MTV.

On social media, the unique dress proved to be a hit with fans, with one person tweeting: “Cardi stuns as always,” while another said: “This is such a cool look omg.”

(Getty Images for MTV)

In addition to taking to the stage as a performer during Tuesday night’s ceremony, Cardi B is also nominated in the category of Best Hip-Hop video for her collaboration with GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2.”