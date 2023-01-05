Cardiac arrest can happen to children. What parents of kids in sports should know.

Damar Hamlin’s collapse during Monday night’s football game was a sobering reminder to parents of children participating in sports: This could happen to anyone.

It’s still unclear what exactly caused the Buffalo Bills player’s heart condition.

Every year, sudden cardiac arrest claims the lives of over 2,000 children and teens in the U.S., according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This accounts for about 3% to 5% of all deaths in children aged 5 to 19.

“Everyone’s at some potential risk," said Dr. Gul H. Dadlani, division chief of cardiology at Nemours Children’s Health in Orlando, Florida. “The same thing could happen to a high school student or the non-athlete who’s just at home.”

Although sudden and unpredictable, health experts say there are ways to reduce a child’s risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac arrest.

Annual physicals and screening helps lower risk of sudden cardiac arrest

Annual physical evaluations are an important way to catch heart abnormalities before causing a sudden cardiac arrest. Health experts recommend parents schedule a checkup for their child every year, regardless of whether they participate in sports.

While most states require a physical before participating in student sports, Dadlani said only some parts of the country incorporate screening with an electrocardiogram, commonly known as an ECG or EKG, which records the heart’s electrical signal.

“EKG screening does not pick up all forms of cardiovascular disease,” he said. But it does “lower the risk of sudden cardiac arrest – significantly.”

Heart conditions that can lead to cardiac arrest in children

An EKG can detect symptoms caused by some of the most common heart conditions that lead to cardiac arrest, including:

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy , which causes the heart muscles to thicken, sometimes making it difficult for blood to follow out of the heart, according to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at University of Michigan Health.

Ion channelopathy, which is when an abnormal protein conducts electrical energy in the heart muscle, Dadlani said. It can cause heart disorders like Long QT syndrome or Brugada syndrome.

Story continues

Another common cause of cardiac arrest in children is a coronary artery abnormality, which cannot be detected through EKGs.

“A coronary artery supplies nutrients and oxygen to the heart muscle,” he said. “Some people can be born with an abnormal take of their coronary arteries so while they’re participating in sports, that can be suppressed and lead to a cardiac arrest.”

Genetic testing

Some common heart conditions that may cause a cardiac arrest are hereditary, Dadlani said, and can be detected through genetic screening.

In patients who have a family history of heart conditions, cardiologists can test for genetic markers that have been associated with disorders that may cause a cardiac arrest.

However, genetic screening is only done if there’s a family history or if the patient is showing clinical symptoms, Dadlani said.

CPR education and access to AEDs

Most states require schools to train students in CPR before high school graduation, according to the American Heart Association. But health experts say it never hurts to take a refresher course.

The chance of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest is as low as 10% without cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, Dadlani said. But those odds can get up to 60% using effective chest compressions and an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

“What I tell every parent is first learn CPR,” said Dr. Lance Becker, professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and chairman of emergency medicine at Northwell Health. “Learn it for your children, learn it for your loved ones, learn it for you parents.”

An AED is a portable medical device that analyzes a heart's rhythm to deliver a shock and restart the heart during a cardiac arrest. Health experts suggest having these devices accessible during sporting events.

Cardiac arrests “are one of the leading causes of death (in the general population) and every one of them is just as shocking as Damar Hamlin,” Becker said. “We could save many more people if everyone learned CPR” and used an AED.

“We would save tens of thousands of people.”

An AED is a portable medical device that analyzes a heart's rhythm to deliver a shock and restart the heart during a cardiac arrest.

Dig Deeper: More health news from USA TODAY

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest can teach parents about kids sports