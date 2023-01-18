Cardiff: Bomb discovery closes recycling centre

The recycling centre remains closed following the discovery

A recycling centre has been closed following the discovery of what is thought to be a mortar bomb.

Staff at the Lamby Way centre in Cardiff found the small ordnance device in waste at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Police were called and cordons were put in place before the device was removed by a military bomb disposal team.

Cardiff council said on social media the centre remained closed until further notice.

It is not known whether the ordnance was a relic or still contained any trace of explosive.