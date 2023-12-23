Cardiff crash: Dangerous driving arrests after woman injured

Police were called to the scene on Albany Road in Roath, Cardiff

Two people have been arrested after an 80-year-old woman was left with multiple injuries when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police were called at about 11:20 GMT on Friday to a report of a crash on Albany Road, Roath, Cardiff.

A 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They have been interviewed and bailed and officers are investigating.

Albany Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The condition of the injured woman was described as stable.