Cardiff gang kidnapped and tortured men for cash and jewellery

Nine men who inflicted "maximum suffering" in pursuit of cash and expensive jewellery have been jailed.

The "dangerous and violent" gang kidnapped and tortured victims with knives and boiling water.

The gang's ringleader and "mastermind" Fortune Lawson was jailed for 25 years while the other eight members also received prison sentences.

The CPS said the torture suffered by the victims was "almost beyond belief".

Cardiff Crown Court heard one of the gangs "terrified" victims was kidnapped outside his home in London in November 2018, after he was seen wearing a Rolex watch in a Snapchat photograph.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Warning: Article contains descriptions of violence

The victim was lured into meeting Lawson on the pretence of discussing cannabis, but ended up being stabbed multiple times and having boiling water poured on his abdomen and groin, in an ordeal which lasted eight hours.

He was forced to arrange for money and the Rolex to be handed over to the gang before he was released.

He spent five days in hospital with "grave" injuries and had to undergo surgery three months later.

'Willing to inflict maximum suffering'

Another victim was waterboarded, beaten and forced to ask friends to provide a £50,000 ransom, while being threatened with guns and knives at a flat in Cardiff in December 2020.

He was taken to another stronghold in Hertfordshire where the ordeal continued before he was eventually rescued by armed police.

DNA evidence obtained from the Cardiff flat led police to identify a second victim who was also held against his will and repeatedly assaulted at the same address.

A bedroom at the Cardiff flat where one of the victims was tortured

Eight other members of the gang - all having been involved in at least one of the three plots - were also sentenced on Friday at Cardiff Crown Court.

Davood Assadpour and Micaiah Marley were jailed for 15 years, Arnold Fumemeya and Alexis Mutesa for 13 years, Gideon Lawson for 12 years, Ahmed Omar for nine years, Stephen Isaac for six years and Denis Delishaj for eight years as well as eight months for having a phone in prison.

CPS Wales Chief Crown Prosecutor Jenny Hopkins said in pursuit of money, the gang was "willing to inflict maximum suffering".

"The ringleader and mastermind, Fortune Lawson, planned the extortions like military operations," she said.

"He targeted men who trusted him and who he had identified as possessing high-value goods or significant amounts of money.

"Others in the gang had varying roles - but each was aware of the terrifying ordeal the victims were being put through. They all took steps to avoid being implicated, including wearing masks, balaclavas and gloves.

"I want to express my utmost gratitude to the victims for their courage in making statements and giving evidence in this case which ultimately enabled us to secure convictions."