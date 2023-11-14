Cardiff: Man admits North Road courier driver killing

A man has admitted killing a 54-year-old delivery driver with his own parcel van, but denies his murder.

Mark Lang died in April, more than two weeks after he was injured near Cathays High School on North Road, Cardiff.

Christopher Elgafari, 31, of Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court and theft, but not guilty to robbery.

The court heard the Crown did not accept those pleas and he will be tried for murder and robbery.

He is also accused of stealing Mr Lang's van and its contents.

A jury is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, and the trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, is due to get underway on Wednesday.