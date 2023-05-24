Cardiff riots – live: Two boys killed in fatal Ely crash were not chased, police chief insists

The police commissioner has insisted that two teenagers killed in a fatal car crash in Ely were not being chased by the police.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday while riding an electric bike.

South Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday that it has received CCTV footage that shows a police van following a bike ahead of a fatal collision that killed two teenagers in Cardiff and sparked a riot.

However, in comments to Radio Wales Breakfast this morning, the South Wales’ police and crime commissionerAlun Michael said: “I was assured, and I am still assured, that the youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident.”

Meanwhile, chief superintendent Martyn Stone said on Tuesday that a “mandatory referral” had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the disorder to “ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny”.

08:23 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The police commissioner has insisted that two teenagers killed in a fatal car crash in Ely were not being chased by the police.

South Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday that it has received CCTV footage that shows a police van following a bike ahead of a fatal collision that killed two teenagers in Cardiff and sparked a riot.

However, in comments to Radio Wales Breakfast this morning, the South Wales’ police and crime commissionerAlun Michael said: “I was assured, and I am still assured, that the youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident.”

South Wales police commissioner ‘assured’ the killed teens were not chased by police

09:01 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Two teenagers who were killed in a crash while riding an electric bike in Cardiff on Monday night were not being chased by police at the time of the collision, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales has suggested.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme for a second day in a row, Alun Michael said: “Information emerged after we had done the interview (on Tuesday) which has to be investigated, and the question has to be asked of whether there is a connection between earlier events and the road traffic accident itself.

“We have to look at the facts of what actually happened on Monday. I am assured and I am still assured youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident.

“The road traffic accident is being carefully investigated but there wasn’t a police vehicle in the road where and when the actual accident happened.

“The impression that was given was that of youngsters being chased by the police and an accident happened, an immediate one to the other. That I am still assured is not what happened but information emerged of the vehicle and the youngsters in the same street, a different street, shortly before the event, that of course then comes into something that should be investigated.”

When broadcaster Martha Kearney suggested that this leaves open the possibility of a police chase, he replied: “It leaves open the possibility. I was assured there was not ... police chasing the individuals at the time the accident happened. That there may have been something earlier is of course something that should be fully investigated.”

Relatives of teen victims criticise police as they accuse them of fatal car chase

08:34 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The relatives of the young victims who died in a fatal car crash on Monday have condemned the police as they claim officers pursued the boys in a car chase.

“My nephew and his best mate are dead because they chased him on a little electric motorbike,” the uncle of killed 16-year-old Kyrees told The Times.

Meanwhile, Harvey’s godmother, Bridy Bool, said the pair had done nothing to trigger a police chase, describing them as “bare-faced innocent children”.

Police watchdog to assess whether to launch probe into Cardiff deaths crash

07:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The police watchdog has announced it will send investigators to assess whether it will carry out an independent probe into a crash in Cardiff which killed two teenagers and sparked a riot.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in the Ely area on Monday while riding an electric bike.

Chief Superintendent of South Wales Police Martyn Stone told a press conference in Cardiff on Tuesday that a “mandatory referral” had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the disorder to “ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny”.

Police watchdog to assess whether to launch probe into Cardiff deaths crash

Mother of dead boy begs for Cardiff rioters 'all to stop'

07:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The mother of one of the teenagers whose deaths in a road accident sparked a riot begged for a stop to the violence – as her son’s body lay in the street where he died.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff while riding an electric bike.

At around midnight Belinda Sullivan, Kyrees’s mother, pleaded with the rioters to stop because her son’s body remained at the scene of the collision.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “My son is still laying on the floor due to this riot.

“I’m sat at home heart broken.

“There are two families broken right now I just want to see my son and I can’t because of this riot that has happened.

“Please I beg you all to stop and let my son be moved to hospital so I can see him we need to see our sons.”

ICYMI: CCTV shows police van following electric bike before fatal Cardiff crash

06:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

CCTV footage shows a police van following an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash which sparked a night of riots in Cardiff, Wales.

The footage, obtained by Wales News, shows the bike being followed by the vehicle on Frank Road, Ely, less than a mile from the collision site.

CCTV shows police van following electric bike before fatal Cardiff crash

ICYMI: Disabled woman ‘trapped’ after Cardiff rioters torched her car during night of violence

06:00 , Joe Middleton

A disabled woman has said she is now “trapped” after rioters torched her car during violent clashes in Cardiff overnight.

Trouble started on Monday evening after a serious crash on Snowdon Road in the Ely area in which two teenagers died.

Clashes continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning, with people throwing fireworks and other missiles at riot police.

Disabled woman ‘trapped’ after rioters torched her car during night of violence

Police commissioner declines to comment on footage

05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael declined to comment on footage in which a police van can be seen following two people on either a moped or electric bike, apparently minutes before the crash.

He said to the BBC on Tuesday: “You should examine the carefully-worded statement from the chief superintendent.”

Earlier Mr Michael had denied a police chase.

“It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case and I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand,” he said on BBC Radio 4.

Clean-up operation underway after night of rioting in Cardiff

05:00 , Joe Middleton

What caused the trouble in Cardiff?

04:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

A crash that killed two teenagers appears to have “sparked” the rioting in Cardiff on Monday night, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales has said.

Police faced what they called a “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Rd in Ely around 6pm, with tensions reaching breaking point as cars were set on fire and fireworks were shot at officers.

Alun Michael told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning: “My understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly, they died. That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right.

“And that appears to have sparked, for reasons that aren’t clear, the disorder… in which something like a dozen officers were injured.

“Fortunately, none of them life-threatening, and the connection between the two is far from clear.”

South Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday that it has received CCTV footage that shows a police van following a bike ahead of a fatal collision that killed the two teenagers.

Earlier Mr Michael had denied a police chase.

“It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case and I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand,” he said on BBC Radio 4.

Police watchdog to assess whether to launch probe into Cardiff deaths crash

04:00 , Joe Middleton

The police watchdog has announced it will send investigators to assess whether it will carry out an independent probe into a crash in Cardiff which killed two teenagers and sparked a riot.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in the Ely area on Monday while riding an electric bike.

Chief Superintendent of South Wales Police Martyn Stone told a press conference in Cardiff on Tuesday that a “mandatory referral” had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the disorder to “ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny”.

Police watchdog to assess whether to launch probe into Cardiff deaths crash

CCTV shows police van following electric bike before Cardiff crash

03:00 , Joe Middleton

Mother of one of boys whose deaths sparked riot in Cardiff begged yobs to stop

02:00 , Joe Middleton

The mother of one of the teenagers whose deaths in a road accident sparked a riot begged the yobs to stop their violence – as her son’s body lay in the street where he died.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in the Ely area of Cardiff while riding an electric bike.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the scene in Snowden Road shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Mother of one of boys whose deaths sparked riot in Cardiff begged yobs to stop

Cardiff riots: Police announce force has referred itself to watchdog

01:00 , Joe Middleton

South Wales Police refer themselves to police watchdog

Tuesday 23 May 2023 23:59 , Joe Middleton

The police watchdog has announced it will send investigators to assess whether it will carry out an independent probe into a crash in Cardiff which killed two teenagers and sparked a riot.

Chief Superintendent of South Wales Police Martyn Stone told a press conference in Cardiff on Tuesday that a “mandatory referral” had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the disorder to “ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny”.

A spokesperson from the watchdog said: “We have been contacted this afternoon by South Wales Police to make a referral regarding the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision in Ely yesterday (Monday).

“We will be sending investigators to a police post incident procedure to begin gathering information and to assess whether the IOPC will carry out an independent investigation.”

Cardiff: Rioters hurl missiles at police in 'large scale disorder' at crash scene

Tuesday 23 May 2023 23:00 , Joe Middleton

Cardiff riots: CCTV ‘shows police van driving behind bike minutes before fatal crash’

Tuesday 23 May 2023 22:00 , Joe Middleton

Newly-emerged CCTV footage appears to show a police vehicle driving behind an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash which killed two teenagers and sparked a riot in Cardiff.

Two teenage boys – Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15 – were killed while riding an electric bike in Ely on Monday evening, in a crash police said was followed by “large-scale disorder” in which 15 officers were injured, with cars torched and fireworks set off.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael suggested on Tuesday morning that rumours of a police chase prior to the crash had become “rife” shortly before locals clashed with officers, but said this version of events “wasn’t the case”.

CCTV ‘shows police van driving behind bike minutes before fatal crash’

ICYMI: Disabled woman ‘trapped’ after Cardiff rioters torched her car during night of violence

Tuesday 23 May 2023 21:26 , Joe Middleton

A disabled woman has said she is now “trapped” after rioters torched her car during violent clashes in Cardiff overnight.

Trouble started on Monday evening after a serious crash on Snowdon Road in the Ely area in which two teenagers died.

Clashes continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning, with people throwing fireworks and other missiles at riot police.

Disabled woman ‘trapped’ after rioters torched her car during night of violence

Cardiff: Rioters hurl missiles at police in 'large scale disorder' at crash scene

Tuesday 23 May 2023 21:00 , Joe Middleton

What caused the trouble in Cardiff last night?

Tuesday 23 May 2023 20:30 , Joe Middleton

A crash that killed two teenagers appears to have “sparked” the rioting in Cardiff on Monday night, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales has said.

Police faced what they called a “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Rd in Ely around 6pm, with tensions reaching breaking point as cars were set on fire and fireworks were shot at officers.

What caused the trouble in Cardiff last night?

Cardiff riots: Police announce force has referred itself to watchdog

Tuesday 23 May 2023 19:55 , Joe Middleton

Police watchdog to send investigators to Cardiff over crash

Tuesday 23 May 2023 19:22 , Joe Middleton

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will send investigators to start “gathering information and to assess whether the IOPC will carry out an independent investigation” into a fatal crash in Cardiff on Monday in which two teenagers died, a spokesperson for the watchdog said.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We have been contacted this afternoon by South Wales Police to make a referral regarding the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision in Ely yesterday (Monday).

“We will be sending investigators to a police post-incident procedure to begin gathering information and to assess whether the IOPC will carry out an independent investigation.”

Welsh Liberal Democrats call for impartial investigation into South Wales Police

Tuesday 23 May 2023 19:09 , Joe Middleton

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds, has called for an impartial investigation into South Wales Police.

Linking to the recently released CCTV that shows a police van following a bike ahead of the fatal collision, Ms Dodds said: “This footage raises serious questions over the version of events provided by South Wales Police & PCC Alun Michael.

“We now need an immediate, impartial investigation. Should Alun Micheal be found to have misled the public he should resign.

“I appeal for communities across Cardiff to remain calm in the face of these events and allow the appropriate authorities to investigate exactly what happened.

“We cannot afford for innocent people to be caught up in violence like last night.

“Finally my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans at this unimaginable time.”

Pictured: Cardiff residents pay tribute to teenage boys killed in crash

Tuesday 23 May 2023 18:57 , Joe Middleton

Map shows location of crash and riots

Tuesday 23 May 2023 18:14 , Joe Middleton

Cardiff riots: CCTV ‘shows police van driving behind bike minutes before fatal crash’

Tuesday 23 May 2023 18:10 , Joe Middleton

Newly-emerged footage appears to show a police vehicle driving behind two people on an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff.

South Wales Police indicated it will review the footage and has made a mandatory self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog after the events of Monday evening, but said there were no police vehicles on the road of the crash when it took place.

Two teenage boys – Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and his friend Harvey Evans, 15 – were killed in the crash in Ely, which police said was followed by “large-scale disorder” in which 15 officers were injured, with cars torched and fireworks set off.

Andy Gregory and Tara Cobham have the latest.

CCTV taken minutes before Cardiff crash appears to show police following bike

Updated statement from South Wales Police

Tuesday 23 May 2023 17:34 , Joe Middleton

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Divisional Commander for Cardiff & The Vale, Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone, said there were no police vehicles on the road at the time of the fatal crash on Monday night.

He said: “We have received footage that shows a police vehicle following a bike at just prior to 6pm.

“This footage is being recovered as part of the investigation and will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision. The families are being kept up to date.

“We can confirm the following investigations have been carried out so far and when the collision occurred there were no police vehicles on Snowden Road.

“A police vehicle on Grand Avenue responded to the collision, attended the area and officers performed CPR.”

Mr Stone, confirmed while speaking to the press that 15 police officers needed medical attention following the disorder in Ely on Monday night after two two teenagers were killed in a road traffic collision.

“During the disorder, 15 officers were injured, requiring medical attention,” he said.

“Eleven went to hospital and four were treated at the scene.

“We are appealing for witnesses, information and footage from mobile footage and social media. Details on how to submit these can be found on our website.”

South Wales Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.

Update from South Wales Police

Tuesday 23 May 2023 17:23 , Joe Middleton

Superintendent Martin Stone from South Wales Police gave an update on the investigation to reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that an electric bike has been seized from the scene of the suspected crash and confirmed they have received footage of a police vehicle following a bike just prior to 6pm.

The officer said that the footage - which was published by the BBC - has now been recovered as part of the investigation.

He added that South Wales Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Superintendent Stone did not take any questions from journalists.

CCTV appears to show police van following bike moments before crash

Tuesday 23 May 2023 16:58 , Joe Middleton

The BBC reports that it has verified a clip that shows a police van following an electric bike just moments before a collision that sparked violent riots last night.

The broadcaster said the video shows Frank Road in Ely, just 900 metres away from the suspected crash.

In the footage a bike can be seen closely followed by a police van.

Police and Crime Commissioner of South Wales Police Alun Michael previously told BBC Wales on Tuesday morning the incident began as a road traffic collision and did not involve a police chase.

He said: “It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase, which wasn’t the case and I think it illustrates the speed with which rumours can run around with the activity that goes on social media nowadays, and that events can get out of hand.”

Clean-up operation underway after night of rioting in Cardiff

Tuesday 23 May 2023 16:40 , Joe Middleton

Teenagers killed in collision named

Tuesday 23 May 2023 15:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The teenagers who died in a collision last night in Cardiff have been named as Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans.

The two boys were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the collision.

Kyrees’s mother Belinda took to social media to describe her heartbreak and frustration at not being able to reach him due to the ongoing violence.

She wrote on Facebook shortly after midnight on Tuesday: “My son is still laying on the floor due to this riot I’m sat at home heartbroken there are 2 familys (sic) broken right now.

“I just want to see my son and I can’t because of this riot that have happened pls I beg you all to stop and let my son be moved to hospital so I can see him we need to see our sons.”

Mother’s heartbreak as riots stop her reaching body of son killed in Cardiff crash

Tuesday 23 May 2023 15:08 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A mother has told how she was unable to see her son’s body for hours after he was killed in a crash which sparked riots with police in Cardiff.

Kyrees Sullivan, 15, was one of two teenage boys who died on Monday evening. It is understood that he and his friend were on scooters or off-road bikes when the collision occurred.

False rumours of a police chase with the boys prompted clashes between locals and officers, with cars set alight and fireworks set off, making it difficult for ambulance crews to reach the teens and take them to hospital.

Riots stop her from seeing body of son killed in Cardiff crash

Downing Street says riots are ‘appalling and completely unacceptable'

Tuesday 23 May 2023 14:35 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Downing Street said the scenes were “appalling and completely unacceptable”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The reports of disorder, violence, arson and specifically attacks on police officers are appalling and unacceptable.

“We remain grateful to the emergency services and first responders for all their support to the community and restoring order.”

Police condemn ‘totally unacceptable’ violence in riots after fatal crash

Tuesday 23 May 2023 14:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The level of violence towards emergency services and damage caused by riots that broke out in Cardiff after two teenage boys died in a crash has been described by police as “totally unacceptable”.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to a collision, in Snowden Road, Ely, shortly after 6pm on Monday.

South Wales Police said the collision had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police condemn ‘totally unacceptable’ violence in riots after fatal crash

What caused the trouble in Cardiff last night?

Tuesday 23 May 2023 13:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A crash that killed two teenagers appears to have “sparked” the rioting in Cardiff on Monday night, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales has said.

Police faced what they called a “large scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision on Snowden Rd in Ely around 6pm, with tensions reaching breaking point as cars were set on fire and fireworks were shot at officers.

Alun Michael told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning: “My understanding is that there was a road traffic accident involving two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter and sadly, they died. That’s an incident obviously that is being investigated in its own right.

What caused the trouble in Cardiff last night?

In pictures: Clear up underway after riots in Cardiff

Tuesday 23 May 2023 13:09 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

(PA)