Cardiff stabbing: Two teenagers critically ill after attack

Police are investigating after two teenagers were stabbed in Cardiff

Two teenagers are critically ill after being stabbed in Cardiff city centre.

South Wales Police said extensive inquiries were under way into Tuesday night's attack on the pair, both male and aged 17 and 18.

Officers were called to the scene in Central Square after the attack happened at about 20:45 GMT.

Cordons sealed off part of the city centre, including St Mary Street, after the attack but they have now been removed.

Det Supt Tom Moore said CCTV had been recovered and was being used to piece together events.

"It is understood two groups of young people were in the area prior to the assault," he said.