Cardiff State Beach closes one parking lot due to storm damage

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A parking lot at Cardiff State Beach has been temporarily closed due to damage and erosion from recent storms.

“This is as bad as I’ve ever seen this beach affected,” said Jake Fredericks, a local resident.

The Cardiff State Beach “Reef” parking lot is left crumbling. What would normally be the entrance and exit to the lot is half gone and broken apart in pieces on the beach.

Employees at the Pacific Coast Grill next door say it’s been subject to damage in the past, but this certainly reached another level.

“The sandy beach isn’t here right now, a lot of it got swept away. When you have that buffer of the sand out in front, it really cuts down the impact of the waves and the king tides and protect the lot and businesses like ourselves and things here on the coast,” Philip Wanner said.

Those who frequent the beach are also surprised to see it this way.

“Usually this lot is totally full and everyone is active. There’s so many people here with their dogs walking and in the water, so it’s crazy to see no one here right now,” Rosie O’Brien said.

California State Parks confirmed to FOX 5 the damage began about two weeks ago and has only continued during subsequent storms.

A statement provided read in part:

“To better ensure the safety of park visitors, we have closed the parking lot. California State Parks is in the process of finalizing plans to repair the parking lot, and we are hopeful to begin construction soon. We understand how important this beach access is to the community and look forward to completing these repairs as soon as possible.”

