Cardiff: Teacher tells North Road murder trial she tried to help victim

Police in North Road, Cardiff where a delivery driver was alleged hit by a stolen van

A teacher has told a jury how she felt "helpless" at seeing a delivery driver trapped under his own van which had been stolen.

Seren Williams, who works at Cathays High School, gave evidence at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Lang, 54, died after being dragged under his van on North Road, Cardiff.

Christopher El Gifari, 31, from Aberdare, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft but denied murder and robbery.

Mark Lang was previously described as "a good man with a lot of love to give" by his partner

Seren Williams, who was on a lunch break, said: "I saw a white van going over some sort of obstruction.

"I thought 'something's not right there'."

She added she could see something "luminous" under the van before a man "ran off at speed" after she asked him what was going on.

The teacher and a colleague went to the van and called 999 after seeing that a person was trapped underneath.

"We felt helpless and wanted to move the van but couldn't as we didn't want to cause more injury," she said.

She added a colleague held his hand "just to let him know someone was there".

The court had heard how Mr Lang was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue on 28 March, and had left his keys in the ignition as he dropped off a parcel.

During the trial, the jury was told how Mr El Gifari got into the van and drove off at speed with Mr Lang chasing him.

The prosecution said Mr Lang, who was wearing a high visibility jacket, stood in the middle of the road to try to stop Mr El Gifari.

Prosecutor David Elias KC said the defendant ran him down "without deviation".

The van continued down North Road for almost half a mile with Mr Lang trapped underneath the vehicle, the jury heard.

When it finally stopped near Cathays High School at the junction of New Zealand Road, Mr El Gifari got out and ran off, the court also heard.

Mr Lang suffered crush injuries, serious head injuries and significant damage to his skin caused by being dragged along the road.

He died 18 days later as a result of a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen, traumatic cardiac arrest and blunt force injuries to his trunk.

Mr Elias said: "Mr El Gifari was "responsible for the cowardly killing of Mark Lang, a hard-working man simply trying to protect his and others property."

The trial continues.