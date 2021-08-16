Cardinal who has criticized vaccines placed on ventilator with COVID in Wisconsin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stunson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former St. Louis archbishop Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator just days after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Burke, who has reportedly spread misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, first said he tested positive Aug. 10. At the time, he said he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

Four days later, an update on his Twitter feed showed his condition had worsened.

“Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator,” Saturday’s post read. “Doctors are encouraged by his progress.”

Burke, 73, served as Archbishop of St. Louis from 2003 to 2008, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. His current role is Cardinal Priest of Sant’Agata de’ Goti in Rome, but the Post-Dispatch reported he caught the virus in Wisconsin, where he founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the city of La Crosse.

It’s unclear if Burke has been vaccinated, but last year he falsely suggested the COVID-19 vaccines inject a microchip that would allow citizens to “to “be controlled by the state regarding health and about other matters which we can only imagine,” Religion News reported.

The idea the vaccines contain microchips has been disproven by multiple fact-checking websites, including PolitiFact.

Referring to COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus — a term often used by former President Donald Trump — Burke said in December the virus was being used “by certain forces... to advance their evil agenda,” according to Irish Central.

At the onset of the pandemic last year, Burke said the most effective way to combat the coronavirus is “our relationship with Christ through prayer and penance.”

Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

From white evangelicals to QAnon believers, who’s most likely to refuse COVID vaccine?

Priest asked to resign after anti-vaccine stance in Wisconsin. He blames ‘pansy babies’

‘Screw your freedom.’ Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out people refusing to wear masks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine-skeptic cardinal on ventilator with Covid in hospital

    ‘Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator,’ reads tweet about senior Catholic’s health

  • Anthony Miller carted off with apparent shoulder injury

    The Texans traded for Anthony Miller on July 24. They will hold their breath he plays for them this season after he was carted to the locker room Saturday night. With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, Miller caught a short pass from Jeff Driskel and ran 2 yards before De'Jon Harris tackled him. Miller’s [more]

  • Texas mask mandate ban can stay as Covid court challenges proceed

    • State supreme court temporarily backs governor’s order• Local hearings in Dallas and San Antonio aim to protect children The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has said ‘Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools’ – but has refused to allow school boards to require masking. Photograph: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC The Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, will temporarily be allowed to enforce an order banning mask mandates, the state supreme court ruled on Sunday. However, th

  • Wisconsin begins process of drawing new political map after census data released

    The long and likely court-intensive process of drawing Wisconsin’s next political map is underway.

  • Guilty plea for Proud Boys supporter over Jan. 6 Capitol riot threats

    A Proud Boys supporter pleaded guilty on Monday to making social media threats tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including a threat to kill an incoming U.S. senator. The defendant, Eduard Florea, also admitted to storing a large collection of ammunition at his home in the New York City borough of Queens. Florea, 41, a software engineer and father of two, entered his plea at a remote hearing before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak in federal court in Brooklyn.

  • St. Thomas GOP chair arrested in Florida on sex trafficking allegation

    The 19-year-old chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on allegations she aided a prominent Minnesota GOP activist in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex, according to a news release and jail records. The Minnesota College Republicans said in a news release Saturday that Gisela Castro Medina was arrested, along with Anton "Tony" ...

  • Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and is reeling from the assassination of its president last month. Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the town of Les Cayes.

  • Fact check: COVID-19 protects both the person vaccinated and those around them

    Social media users are falsely claiming getting vaccinated against COVID-19 only helps that person. Experts say vaccinations protect those around as well.

  • Texas anti-vaxxers’ calls for personal freedom dismiss my nearly fatal bout with Covid

    Since my hospitalization, and as Hidalgo county sees a surge in cases, protests against the vaccine are triggering Demetra Ranson, a healthcare worker, comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial medical center in Houston on 4 December. Photograph: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images I was stunned by the comment as I walked into a recent press conference to warn our south Texas community that, after all we’ve been through for the past 18 months, we need to remain vigilant as new variants

  • Travel news latest: Booster jabs 'will be needed' for holidays

    How to get a Covid PCR test for travel and how much they cost Which countries are on the amber list and who can travel quarantine-free? Comment: It's time to scrap the day-two holiday test rip-off Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter

  • Allmendinger scores Cup victory in wild finish at Indianapolis Road Course

    INDIANAPOLIS — The first NASCAR Cup Series road-course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was full of drama — for AJ Allmendinger, who led only the last two laps of overtime to secure his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, and for those who fell short of the cherished trophy in an action-packed final few […]

  • The Pope’s No. 1 American Nemesis—a COVID-Skeptic—Is Now Fighting for His Life

    Alessandro Bianchi via ReutersROME—American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who staunch conservatives in the Catholic Church view as something of an anti-Pope Francis, is fighting for his life on a ventilator in a Wisconsin hospital after contracting what he often referred to as the “Wuhan Virus.” The prelate was on a vacation from Rome, where he lives.Steve Bannon, Cardinal Burke, Minister Salvini, and the Plot to Take Down Pope FrancisThe 73-year-old cardinal has shown himself to be a COVID-19 denier,

  • The RNC deleted a webpage hailing Trump's Taliban deal as fighters swept Afghanistan, but says it was part of routine web maintenance

    Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital of Kabul and seized the country's presidential palace on Sunday.

  • Ohio State may face Minnesota without Gophers’ top receiver available

    This could be a huge blow to Minnesota as it on the No. 4 ranked Buckeyes to open the season.

  • Some swing voters may be souring on Biden

    Some Trump-to-Biden swing voters are showing early signs of souring on President Biden despite his big win with a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package clearing the Senate.Why it matters: Democrats are counting on Biden's brand of governance and handling of COVID-19 and the economy to save them in next year's midterm elections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEvery president's honeymoon ends eventually.What to watch is

  • Matt Nagy shares injury updates ahead of Monday’s training camp practice

    The Bears return to practice Monday, and Matt Nagy shared some injury updates, including the returns of Tashaun Gipson and Marquise Goodwin.

  • Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Game as SoFi Stadium Opens to Fans

    Saturday’s game between the two Los Angeles teams was the first time fans were allowed at the new SoFi stadium

  • George Clooney and 8 Other Celebrities Who Have Made Major Donations to Schools

    Celebrities champion all sorts of causes, and some have made it their mission to improve educational opportunities for students in the U.S. and abroad. Some stars have made major donations, while...

  • Name-calling, canceled meetings, pleas from students: A week of school mask mandate chaos

    A New York school board meeting was canceled. A Tennessee meeting devolved into name-calling. A 12-year-old pleaded for masks for her younger brother.

  • Virus blundering cuts Biden approval to lowest point

    President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to sink, driven in part by his administration’s unmet promises of ending COVID.