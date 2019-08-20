Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cardinal Energy:

0.13 = CA$142m ÷ (CA$1.2b - CA$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Cardinal Energy has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Cardinal Energy Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Cardinal Energy's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 5.8% average in the Oil and Gas industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Cardinal Energy's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Cardinal Energy delivered an ROCE of 13%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Cardinal Energy's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

TSX:CJ Past Revenue and Net Income, August 20th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Given the industry it operates in, Cardinal Energy could be considered cyclical. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Cardinal Energy.

Do Cardinal Energy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cardinal Energy has total assets of CA$1.2b and current liabilities of CA$65m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.4% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on Cardinal Energy's ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.