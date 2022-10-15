Cardinal Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:CJ) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Cardinal Energy's (TSE:CJ) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Cardinal Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Cardinal Energy

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cardinal Energy is:

54% = CA$457m ÷ CA$851m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.54 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Cardinal Energy's Earnings Growth And 54% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cardinal Energy has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 24% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 30% net income growth seen by Cardinal Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Story continues

We then performed a comparison between Cardinal Energy's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 26% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Cardinal Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Cardinal Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cardinal Energy's ' LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio is on the lower side at 1.7% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (98%) of its profits. So it looks like Cardinal Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Cardinal Energy has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cardinal Energy's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Cardinal Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here