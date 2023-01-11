Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

Cardinal George Pell was Australia's highest ranking Catholic cleric

Cardinal George Pell, whose conviction on child abuse charges shocked the Catholic Church before being quashed, has died at 81.

The former Vatican treasurer is Australia's highest ranking Catholic cleric, and the most senior church figure ever jailed for such offences.

He died of heart complications after hip surgery, church officials say.

Cardinal Pell served as Archbishop of both Melbourne and Sydney before becoming one of the Pope's top aides.

In 2014 he was tasked with overseeing the Vatican's finances, but he left his post in 2017, returning to Australia to face trial on child sex abuse charges.

A jury in 2018 found he had abused two boys while Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s.

Cardinal Pell - who always maintained his innocence - spent 13 months in prison before the High Court of Australia quashed the verdict in 2020.

He returned to Rome upon his release from custody, and last week attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI.

The Archbishop of Sydney described the news as a "great shock", while Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli paid tribute to the cardinal as a man "deeply committed to Christian discipleship".

"Cardinal Pell was a very significant and influential Church leader, both in Australia and internationally," he said.