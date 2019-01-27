Are Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cardinal Health:

0.11 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$40b – US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Cardinal Health has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Cardinal Health’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Cardinal Health’s ROCE is fairly close to the Healthcare industry average of 13%. Independently of how Cardinal Health compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Cardinal Health’s current ROCE of 11% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 18%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Cardinal Health.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Cardinal Health’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Cardinal Health has total liabilities of US$23b and total assets of US$40b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 58% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

The Bottom Line On Cardinal Health’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On Cardinal Health's ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn't look so good if it reduced current liabilities.