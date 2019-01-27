Is Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Cardinal Health’s P/E ratio is 20.86. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying $20.86 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Cardinal Health’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cardinal Health:

P/E of 20.86 = $49.35 ÷ $2.37 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cardinal Health’s earnings per share fell by 32% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 11% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

How Does Cardinal Health’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.7) for companies in the healthcare industry is roughly the same as Cardinal Health’s P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Cardinal Health will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Cardinal Health’s Balance Sheet

Cardinal Health has net debt worth 47% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Cardinal Health’s P/E Ratio

Cardinal Health has a P/E of 20.9. That’s higher than the average in the US market, which is 16.7. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.