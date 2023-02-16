Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.4957

The board of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of April, with investors receiving $0.4957 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Cardinal Health Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Cardinal Health is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 108.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Cardinal Health Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.95, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.98. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.6% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Cardinal Health's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Cardinal Health's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cardinal Health that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

