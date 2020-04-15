Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020 on May 11

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release third-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2020 on May 11 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results and its outlook for the remainder of its fiscal year 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until May 10, 2021.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

