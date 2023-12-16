Cardinal jailed for embezzlement after historic Vatican trial

Angelo Becciu, pictured with Pope Francis, is the most senior Vatican official ever to be charged with financial crimes - Maria Grazia Picciarella/Alamy Live News

A Vatican court sentenced a powerful cardinal to five-and-a-half years in prison for financial crimes on Saturday, after an historic trial involving corruption at the heart of the Holy See.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, 75, who was once touted as a future pope, was convicted of charges including embezzlement and abuse of office.

A former chief of staff to Pope Francis, he now has the dubious distinction of being the first cardinal ever to face a criminal trial before a Vatican tribunal.

The two-and-a-half-year proceedings – dubbed “the trial of the century” in Rome and the most complex in the Vatican’s modern history – revolved around 10 people and their alleged involvement in the controversial purchase by the Vatican of a former Harrods car showroom in Chelsea, which it intended to convert into luxury apartments.

In a tangled plot that could have come straight from a thriller, the trial involved lavish spending on designer goods, a kidnapped nun in the Sahel, a self-styled intelligence agent, multi-million-euro rip-offs by finance brokers and allegations of sexual misconduct.

Giovanni Angelo Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, was tipped to be a future pope

It was seen as a litmus test of whether Pope Francis, who turns 87 on Sunday, has succeeded in his dogged attempts to clean up the Vatican’s murky finances.

“If all this Vatican intrigue had been in a novel, I would have said it was too far-fetched to be believable,” Thomas Reese, a Jesuit priest and author of a book examining the politics of the Catholic Church, told The Telegraph when the scandal first came to light.

Becciu was also accused during the trial of having funnelled Vatican money to family members and friends. He had strongly denied the charges.

Other defendants accused of a range of white collar crimes were two financiers, a self-described intelligence operative, the former president and director of the Vatican’s financial watchdog, the cardinal’s former secretary, a monsignor and three former Vatican employees.

All of the defendants had denied wrongdoing. All of them but one were convicted on some counts and found not guilty on others. Monsignor Mauro Carlino, a Vatican functionary who was involved as an intermediary in the London deal, was acquitted from the accusations of extortion and abuse of office.

Fabio Viglione, Becciu’s lawyer, told reporters in the courtroom that he would lodge an appeal, insisting his client was innocent.

Alessandro Diddi, the Vatican’s promoter of justice and chief prosecutor, had demanded a total of 73 years imprisonment for the 10 defendants, along with fines. The prosecutor had requested seven years and three months in jail for the cardinal.

The trial exposed ineptitude in how the Vatican handles its huge wealth, which in recent years has been revealed to represent some €4 billion (£3.4 billion).

It also exposed divisions within the Church, laying bare the extent of the resistance that Pope Francis, who was elected with a mandate to overhaul the running of the Vatican’s finances, has faced.

London property worth £279 m

At the heart of the trial was Becciu’s involvement in a €324 million (£279 million) London property deal when he was the number two figure in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State – the tiny state’s administrative and diplomatic department – where he managed millions of euros in Church funds, some of it donations from ordinary Catholics.

Becciu oversaw the purchase of about 45 per cent of the building through a fund managed by Raffaele Mincione, an Italian financier who was once engaged to the model Heather Mills before she married and then divorced Sir Paul McCartney.

In 2018, by which time Becciu had moved to the job overseeing the canonisation of saints, the Secretariat of State suspected it had been deceived by Mincione and asked another financier, Gianluigi Torzi, to help it squeeze Mincione out of the investment and buy the rest of the building.

When Pope Francis learnt about the details of the deal, he was said to have got angry at the fact that millions of euros were paid to middlemen who brokered the deal and ordered a thorough investigation, which triggered the trial.

Prosecutors accused the brokers and Vatican employees of having fleeced the Holy See out of tens of millions of euros in fees and commissions and then extorting the Vatican for €15 million to cede control of the property. The Vatican sold the building last year, taking an estimated loss of about €140 million (£120 million).

Mincione was sentenced to five years and six months in jail, while Torzi was sentenced to six years.

‘Intelligence agent’ received £494k

Becciu, who was sacked by Pope Francis from his second job in 2020 for alleged nepotism, was also accused of directing Vatican money to family and friends.

The recipients of his largesse allegedly included his three brothers, who ran various companies and charitable foundations on their native island of Sardinia, as well as Cecilia Marogna, a 46-year-old Italian woman who claimed to be an intelligence operative running a system of “parallel diplomacy” that protected Vatican embassies in Africa and the Middle East from terrorist attacks.

Marogna, who met Becciu in 2016 and offered her services to the secretariat as an expert on intelligence matters, received €575,000 (£494,375) from the Vatican’s department through a company she had set up in Slovenia.

The money was sent to her to help free a Colombian nun who was taken hostage by Islamic militants in Mali in 2017. Instead, Marogna was accused of having spent much of the money on resort vacations and luxury goods, including designer handbags, expensive furniture and holidays.

The prosecution also suggested a sexual relationship between Becciu and the intelligence operative, which they both denied. Marogna, who was charged with embezzlement, was sentenced to three years and nine months.

René Brülhart and Tommaso Di Ruzza, respectively former president and former director of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority, a watchdog body created under Pope Benedict XVI, were found not guilty on any criminal counts and were given a fine of around €1,800 (£1,547). They had been charged with abuse of office and other counts in relation with the London property deals.

The court’s sentences can be appealed.