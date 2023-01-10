Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81

14
ROD McGUIRK and NICOLE WINFIELD
·5 min read

ROME (AP) — Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia on child sex abuse charges before his convictions were unanimously overturned, died Tuesday in Rome. He was 81.

Pell suffered fatal heart complications following hip surgery, said Archbishop Peter Comensoli, Pell's successor as archbishop of Melbourne. Pell had been in Rome to attend the funeral last week of Pope Benedict XVI.

“This news comes as a great shock to all of us,” Sydney Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in a statement on Facebook. “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Cardinal Pell, for comfort and consolation for his family and for all of those who loved him and are grieving him at this time.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said plans were underway to hold a service at the Vatican and to bring Pell's body back to Australia.

“For many people, particularly of the Catholic faith, this will be a difficult day and I express my condolences to all those who are mourning today," Albanese said.

Journalist Lucie Morris-Marr, who wrote the book “Fallen" about Pell's trial, said on Twitter that Pell's death “will be terribly triggering for many Australians impacted by Catholic child sexual abuse and not just those involved in his trial.”

Pell, the former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, became the third-highest ranked official in the Vatican after Pope Francis tapped him in 2014 to reform the Vatican's notoriously opaque finances as the Holy See's first-ever finance czar.

He spent three years as prefect of the newly created Secretariat for the Economy, where he tried to impose international budgeting, accounting and transparency standards.

But Pell returned to Australia in 2017 in an attempt to clear his name of child sex charges dating from his time as archbishop.

A Victoria state County Court jury initially convicted him of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the latest 1990s shortly after he had become archbishop of Melbourne. Pell served 404 days in solitary confinement before the full-bench of the High Court unanimously overturned his convictions in 2020.

During his time in prison, Pell kept a diary documenting everything from his prayers and Scripture readings to his conversations with visiting chaplains and the prison guards. The journal turned into a triptych, “Prison Journal,” the proceeds of which went to pay his substantial legal bills.

In the diary, Pell reflected on the nature of suffering, Pope Francis’ papacy and the humiliations of solitary confinement as he battled to clear his name for a crime he insists he never committed.

Pell and his supporters believe he was scapegoated for all the crimes of the Australian Catholic Church’s botched response to clergy sexual abuse. Victims and critics say he epitomized everything wrong with how the church has dealt with the problem.

“Looking back, I was probably excessively optimistic that I’d get bail,” Pell said in a 2021 interview at his home in Rome, crediting his “glass half-full” attitude to his Christian faith.

Even after he was acquitted, Pell’s reputation remained tarnished by the scandal.

Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that he knew of clergy molesting children in the 1970s and did not take adequate action to address it.

Pell later said in a statement he was “surprised” by the commission’s findings. “These views are not supported by evidence,” Pell’s statement said.

With his rather brusque, no-nonsense Australian sensibilities, Pell clashed frequently with the Vatican’s Italian old guard during the three years he worked to get a handle on the Vatican’s assets and spending. He was vindicated when Vatican prosecutors put 10 people, including his onetime nemesis, on trial in 2021 for a host of alleged financial crimes.

After Pell returned to Rome following his release from prison, he had a well-publicized private audience with Francis.

“He acknowledged what I was trying to do,” Pell said of the pope during a 2020 interview. “And, you know, I think it’s been sadly vindicated by revelations and developments.”

Francis said as much in a recent interview with Italy's Mediaset broadcaster, crediting Pell with having set the Vatican on the path of financial transparency and lamenting that he was forced to abandon the effort to face the “calumny” of the abuse charges back home.

“It was Pell who laid out how we could go forward. He's a great man and we owe him so much,” Francis said last month.

Pell was born on June 8, 1941, the eldest of three children to a heavyweight champion boxer and publican also named George Pell, an Anglican. His mother Margaret Lillian (nee Burke) was from an Irish Catholic family.

He grew up in the Victorian regional town of Ballarat. At 193 centimeters (6 foot, 4 inches) tall, he was a talented Australian Rules Footballer. He was offered a professional football contract to play for Richmond but opted for a seminary instead.

While in Melbourne, he set up the Melbourne Response which was a world-first protocol to investigate complaints of clergy sexual abuse and to compensate victims. However many abuse victims were critical of the system and of compensation payments, saying they were designed more to shield the church from litigation.

After his convictions were overturned, Pell divided his time between Sydney and Rome, where he took part in the typical life of a retired cardinal, attending Vatican events and liturgical feasts and otherwise keeping up with news of the church.

“I’ve become very Italian,” Pell told a visitor during a lull of the coronavirus pandemic, which he spent in Rome.

Australia’s Shine Lawyers said Wednesday it would continue pursuing a civil claim on behalf of the father of a former altar boy who alleged he was sexually abused by Pell.

“A civil trial likely would have provided the opportunity to cross examine Pell, and truly test his defense against these allegations," said Lisa Flynn, the firm's chief legal officer, in a statement. “There is still a great deal of evidence for this claim to rely on.”

Flynn said the claim would continue against Pell’s estate and the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne, which was also a defendant.

A requiem Mass would be celebrated in Rome, but Pell was expected to be buried in Sydney.

___

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press reporter Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dead at 81

    ROME (Reuters) -Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who in 2020 was acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his private secretary said. Joseph Hamilton told Reuters Pell died in a Rome hospital on Tuesday night. Archbishop Peter Comensoli, the Archbishop of Melbourne, said Pell had died from heart complications following hip surgery.

  • Cardinal George Pell, Highest-Ranking Catholic To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dead At 81

    The cardinal was convicted of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s, but Australia's highest court overturned that verdict two years later.

  • Report says Israeli tech investments nearly halved in 2022

    Investments in Israel’s tech sector dropped by nearly half in 2022, reflecting a global economic slowdown, a nonprofit group reported Tuesday. Startup Nation Central, which tracks the industry in Israel, said the total value of investments in the tech sector sank from an all-time high of $27 billion in 2021 to about $15.5 billion last year. It cited the global economic downturn and said the trend was not unique to Israel.

  • Controversial Australian Cardinal George Pell Dead at 81 After Hip Surgery

    Franco Origlia/Redferns/Getty ImagesCardinal George Pell, the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church to ever be convicted of child sex abuse, only for his verdict to be overturned after a two-year legal battle in 2020, died Tuesday, according to Vatican media outlets.Pell’s Secretary, Father Joseph Hamilton, confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest after a successful hip replacement surgery on Tuesday.In a statement on Facebook, Peter Comensoli, the Archbishop of Melbourne, said, “Cardinal

  • Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid GOP criticism

    President Joe Biden made his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office on Sunday. His administration is defending itself from criticism of its border policies, as record numbers of migrants crossing into the United States. (Jan. 9)

  • Ben Affleck Can Add ‘Barista’ to His Résumé After Serving Coffee in a Dunkin’ Drive-Through

    He runs on Dunkin', just like the rest of us.

  • Patriots land best first-round draft spot in nearly 15 years

    It's not all bad news for the Patriots.

  • UFC Fight Night 217 pre-event facts: Sean Strickland can make history on short notice

    Sean Strickland can join an exclusive club if he wins his short-notice main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night 217.

  • WHO recommends masks on long-haul flights amid spread of most infectious variant yet

    New guidance on face masks has been issued as the XBB.1.5 COVID variant spreads in the US and Europe.

  • US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa

    Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet on Wednesday with their Japanese counterparts and plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. It also will add a formal mention of space in the longstanding mutual defense treaty the two countries have held, in a nod to the Pentagon's creation of the Space Force and Space Command.

  • Dog Missing After Miami Gardens Shooting Reunited With Dog Dad

    When a dog goes missing or gets lost, it’s one of the worst things a dog parent can experience. And Wilmark Baez, whose English Bulldog Chola went missing after a Florida shooting, was “lifeless for the last three days”. Chola and another of his pups were taking part in a music video shoot for rapper […]

  • The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North's serious threat

    North Korea's spike in missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and spark a wider conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday. Speaking with The Associated Press at the presidential office in Seoul, the conservative leader reiterated his call for closer security cooperation with the United States and Japan to counter the “dangerous situation” being created by North Korea as he played down the prospect for direct negotiations like those pursued by his liberal predecessor. “We’ve seen a miscalculation leading to serious wars many times in history,” Yoon said, adding that the North’s advancing nuclear arsenal poses a direct threat to the U.S. mainland as well as South Korea and nearby Japan.

  • Elsa Pataky Surprises Chris Hemsworth with this Very Personal and Surprising Transformation

    The actress dressed up as an elderly woman in the sixth episode of Hemsworth's docuseries Limitless after the actor disclosed his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease.

  • In Spare, Prince Harry Paints a Full Portrait of King Charles as a Father

    In his new memoir, Prince Harry offers a nuanced perspective on his father, giving readers insight into King Charles not as a royal—but as his parent.

  • People Shared Their Wedding Hot Takes, And I'm Preparing For War In The Comments

    Petition to have all wedding speeches permanently banned!!!View Entire Post ›

  • Cawthorn moves to Florida; fails to hand over constituent casework, Edwards says

    Former far-right Western North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has moved to Florida without passing on information about constituent problems.

  • Why Americans seem more pro-Harry than Brits

    In the US, Harry and Meghan have found a more welcoming audience, our North America editor writes.

  • Biden 'surprised' gov't records found at old office

    President Joe Biden says he was “surprised’ when he learned that government records were found by his attorneys at a former private office space in Washington and he says he is "cooperating fully with the review" of the matter. (Jan. 10)

  • Jamie Dimon Says Fed May Need to Hike Interest Rates Beyond 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected, but he’s in favor of a pause to see the full impact of last year’s increases.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fe

  • Police identify 13-year-old killed in DC shooting

    Police say the boy was shot around 4 a.m. Saturday in the Brookland neighborhood after an argument with a homeowner who alleged he was breaking into cars.