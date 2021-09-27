Cardinal Raymond Burke says his recovery slow after COVID-19

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a news conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. Burke, a high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 said he has moved into a house but is still struggling to recover from the disease. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TODD RICHMOND
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 said he has moved into a house but is still struggling to recover from the disease.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, one of the church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, posted a letter on his website Saturday saying he left the hospital Sept. 3 and moved into a house near his family. He didn’t say where.

Burke said he’s going through in-home rehabilitation, still suffers from fatigue and has difficulty breathing. He didn’t detail what his rehabilitation regimen includes but said he is making steady but slow progress. He said a secretary from Rome has moved in with him to help him with his rehabilitation and catch up on his work.

“I cannot predict when I will be able to return to my normal activities,” Burke wrote. “Seemingly, it will be several more weeks.”

He said God saved him for “some work” he wants him to carry out with the help of the church and asked people to pray for him, the world and the church, all of which are “beset with so much confusion and error to the great and even mortal harm of many souls.” He didn’t elaborate.

Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had contracted the disease. His staff tweeted six days later that he had been sedated and was breathing through a ventilator. The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupue, a shrine Burke founded in La Crosse, Wisconsin, released a statement Aug. 21 saying Burke had come off the ventilator. Burke tweeted on Aug. 30 that he had been moved out of intensive care into a room at an undisclosed hospital.

Pope Francis said earlier this month that he doesn't understand why people refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, acknowledging that “even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists.” He called one of the cardinals a “poor guy" who had been hospitalized with the disease, an apparent reference to Burke, and added: “Well, the irony of life.”

The pope removed Burke from his position overseeing the Vatican's supreme court after Burke in 2014 likened the church to a ship with no rudder. Two years later Burke joined three other conservative cardinals in asking Francis to explain why he decided to let remarried Catholics receive Holy Communion.

Burke also has warned people that governments were using fear of the pandemic to manipulate people. He spoke out against mandatory vaccinations in 2020, saying some in society want to implant microchips in people.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Catholic Protesters Congregate Outside ‘Benedetta’s’ New York Film Festival Premiere

    The New York Film Festival premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” was greeted by a small group of protesters on Sunday. The biographical drama, starring Virginie Efira, tells the story of a 17th century nun who falls in love with another nun. It opened to wide acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, receiving a five-minute […]

  • 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19

    Professional dancer and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke announced she has COVID-19. "Unfortunately I am on my way to take a COVID test because not only do I feel scared and at a lost for words, I do feel run down a little bit," Burke said. Burke said she was in disbelief and noted that she was fully vaccinated but her symptoms got progressively worse as the day went on.

  • Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19 one day before taping

    "I feel so bad for Cody," the dancer said in an emotional video revealing the news.

  • Three Polish regions repeal 'LGBT-free' declarations

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Three Polish regional councils voted on Monday to repeal motions declaring their provinces "LGBT-free zones," state-run news agency PAP reported, after the European Union threatened to withdraw funding. Numerous local authorities in Poland declared themselves free of "LGBT ideology" in 2019, part of a conflict in the predominantly Catholic country between liberals and religious conservatives, who see the struggle for gay rights as a threat to traditional values. This set Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, which says the zones may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

  • Maine Voucher Case to Test Supreme Court’s Shift Toward Religious Freedom

    Olivia Carson, the Maine student at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case over religious school choice, graduated from Bangor Christian Schools this year. So even if the court rules states can no longer exclude schools that teach religion from their voucher programs, Carson will have moved on to study business at Husson University. […]

  • "DWTS" pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19

    I have to quarantine for 10 days, I've been ordered to stay home," Burke said in an emotional video.

  • NC hospital system fires employees for refusing vaccine mandate. Here’s what we know.

    Last week, the Winston-Salem-based hospital system announced 375 employees had been suspended and given five days to comply with the mandate.

  • Students plotted to attack Pennsylvania school on 25th anniversary of Columbine shooting: Police

    Four students plotted to attack their Pennsylvania school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting but were thwarted by authorities, police said.

  • Anita Hill reflects on Clarence Thomas testimony, her 30-year fight against gender violence

    When Anita Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of unwanted advances and lewd comments when she worked for him, she says it changed "just about every aspect" of her life. Thirty years after Hill delivered testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Thomas, she is still a "crusader" -- not just on the topic of sexual harassment but also on the larger issue of gender violence. "I started out with sexual harassment and I thought that was the issue that I would deal with but I started hearing from people who had told me about intimate partner violence and then there are people who wrote me, [who] spoke about their experience with sexual assault and rape," Hill told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts.

  • Gunmen kill 22 Nigerian security personnel, says state lawmaker

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Gunmen killed at least 22 security personnel at a remote army base in a northwestern Nigerian state plagued by bandits and kidnappers, a lawmaker said. Aminu Gobir and another security source said bandits attacked the base in Sokoto State close to the border with Niger on Sunday, killing 14 soldiers, five police officers and three members of a civil defence force. The army had said earlier that troops had repelled an attack by militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed scores of them.

  • Jordan's crown prince contracts coronavirus

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted coronavirus and his parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who tested negative, will protectively self-isolate for five days, the palace said on Monday. "His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health," the Royal Court said in a statement. The 27-year-old prince has in the last year increased his public appearances and is seen regularly at most of the important meetings King Abdullah that attends with local and foreign dignitaries.

  • Catholic Protesters Gather Outside NYFF Premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nun Drama ‘Benedetta’

    A group of protesters descended on Alice Tully Hall Sunday afternoon ahead of Verhoeven's scabrous lesbian nun drama.

  • Tens of thousands of New York health care workers could lose jobs as soon as today over vaccine: COVID-19 updates

    Tens of thousands of health care workers across New York could lose their jobs as soon as today, the deadline for vaccination. Latest COVID news.

  • Selling in the suburbs: Republicans look to reclaim suburban voters turned off by Donald Trump

    A Virginia governor's race is a model for Republicans looking to win back suburban voters who flocked to Democrats during the Donald Trump presidency.

  • Fourth member of Brazil's delegation to U.N. tests positive for COVID-19

    Pedro Guimaraes, a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to the United Nations, has tested positive for COVID-19, the CEO of state lender Caixa Economica Federal said on his one of his social media accounts on Sunday. Guimaraes, who said he was fully vaccinated, is the fourth member of the delegation that was with Bolsonaro in New York for his address to the United Nations to test positive. He said he is asymptomatic, but has been isolated since Wednesday, when he returned to Brazil from New York.

  • Fox’s Chris Wallace confronts Texas governor over claim that he will ‘eliminate’ rape

    Host clashes with Abbott over abortion exceptions for rape, incest

  • Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for role in indigenous residential schools

    The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday officially apologized for their role in the country's notorious residential school system for the first time, after refusing to do so for years despite public pressure. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is the national assembly of bishops in Canada, formally recognized by the Catholic Church and part of a global network of conferences. Starting in 1831 and as recently as 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnourishment and physical and sexual abuse in what the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

  • 1952 Jaguar C-Type Is An Auction Headliner

    This insane Jaguar roadster boasts a beautiful powerhouse and deadly grace.

  • Bills to sell PSLs for new stadium

    Well, something had to give. The Bills don’t want to pay for their new stadium, and they’ve acknowledged that the fans don’t want to pay for the new stadium with Personal Seat Licenses. With the public authorities clearly not inclined to foot the whole bill, either the Bills or the fans will be footing part [more]

  • Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

    With President Joe Biden’s broad domestic agenda at risk of collapse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop. Biden spoke with lawmakers over the weekend on the path forward, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the private conversations. When asked Sunday if Pelosi had the votes to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden told reporters at the White House, “It’s going to take the better part of this week.”