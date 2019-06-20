Cardinals activate RHP Wainwright to face Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals activated veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright from the injured list and scheduled him to start Thursday night against the Miami Marlins.

Wainwright, who is 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA this season, has been out since June 9, when he strained his left hamstring in the fifth inning of an outing against the Chicago Cubs.

To open a spot on the active roster for Wainwright, 37, the Cardinals optioned hard-throwing right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon to Triple-A Memphis.

Ponce de Leon delivered six scoreless innings against the Marlins on Wednesday night as the Cardinals earned a 2-1 victory. He does not have a decision in three starts while compiling a 1.20 ERA.

In another move, the Cardinals announced that infielder Yairo Munoz was removed from the paternity list, but because of travel requirements in order to get back to St. Louis, he was placed on the restricted list.

Munoz, 24, is batting .286 with no homers and two RBIs through 36 games this season.

