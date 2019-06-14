Cardinals knock off Mets in 10 in suspended game

Paul DeJong delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the 10th inning Friday afternoon as the St. Louis Cardinals finished off a two-day comeback and beat the host New York Mets 5-4 in the completion of a game suspended by rain Thursday night.

The game resumed at 6:10 p.m. ET after a "delay" of more than 17 hours. The Cardinals scored twice -- via two-out hits from Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader -- in a rainy top of the ninth Thursday off Mets closer Edwin Diaz to tie the game before play was suspended.

Diaz (1-4) remained in the game when play resumed and gave up a leadoff single to pinch hitter Yairo Munoz, who stole second and went to third on Matt Carpenter's groundout. Munoz then trotted home when DeJong singled past a drawn-in infield.

Carlos Martinez (1-0) threw a perfect bottom of the ninth and Jordan Hicks earned his 14th save with a perfect 10th.

DeJong also homered to tie the game in the sixth for the Cardinals, who opened the scoring with an RBI single from Carpenter in the third.

Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the third for the Mets. Dominic Smith (single) and Amed Rosario (sacrifice fly) each had RBIs in the sixth for a 4-2 lead.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty allowed the four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings.

The ninth-inning comeback by the Cardinals extended Mets ace Jacob deGrom's winless streak to six starts. DeGrom allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight and throwing a season-high 116 pitches over seven innings. In his career, DeGrom has allowed two or fewer runs and failed to earn a win 46 times.

The Cardinals have won three of four games. The Mets have lost two of three and have failed to move to .500 in seven of their past eight attempts to get back to the break-even mark.

