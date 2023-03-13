Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, on upcoming free agency

Wrestle Zone

Madusa expresses her interest in a potential retirement match and named Charlotte Flair as one of her dream opponents. Madusa, formerly known as Alundra Blayze, had a legendary career with WWE; she won the WWF Women’s Championship three times. She then jumped ship to WCW and memorably threw the WWF Women’s Championship in the trash. […] The post Madusa: I Would Love To Have A Retirement Match appeared first on Wrestlezone.