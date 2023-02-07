Cardiologist shares tips on how to spot symptoms of a heart attack
Dr. Sonia Tolani joins to discuss the symptoms of heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death for women in the U.S.
A balanced diet full of whole grains, fruits and vegetables — and with less fats — can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for millions of Americans.
The star said they did several takes of the moment and it "got raunchy"
The Hills star Spencer Pratt alleged that producers asked his costar and now-wife Heidi Montag to pretend she thought she was pregnant. He said, "We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old woman to go pretend like she thinks she's pregnant with a guy that's already making her look bad."
Harry Miller became an advocate for mental health awareness after his retirement from Ohio State's football team last year.
'The Voice' fans asked for country singer Blake Shelton to be careful after he posted a video of himself mowing snow on his Oklahoma farm. See the clip and read what 'Voice' fans said about it.
The shy and lovable rescue dog does not like water. But he didn't hesitate to rescue the toddler from the surf.
Illinois native Dennis Harker "eats, sleeps, breathes" University of Alabama football.
The volume of mortgage applications are of particular interest as the housing market approaches its normally busy spring season.
Measured and focused, or divisive and demoralising - here's how Americans saw Biden's keynote speech.
Score deep discounts on a range of must-haves, including robo vacs, luggage, computers, apparel and more.
An inside source says Ben Affleck’s bored Grammys viral moment has a very reasonable explanation.
There are lots of things a dog parent expects to happen upon during a stroll with their pup: squirrels, other dogs, maybe some garbage or abandoned food that your pup can’t help but gobble up. But one thing no dog parent expects to encounter on a walk is meth. A southern Colorado dog mom and […]
Housing market activity increased in the past week with the help of mortgage rates falling for a fifth straight week.
An effort to remove the 1980s era Social Security penalty for government retirees stalled in the House last year.
The bill, brought by Sioux Falls Republican Taylor Rehfeldt, was tabled Tuesday morning, leaving many women without answers on what life of mother means.
The air crew will be on the Super Bowl stage for just moments, but they have been training to get the timing precise as they soar over the stadium.
A glitch in Apple's iOS could be compromising your privacy and safety. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains what the glitch is and how you can keep yourself safe.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will head to a New York courtroom Thursday to face a federal judge who said his effort to contact a likely trial witness against him seemed designed so they would “sing out of the same hymn book.” On Tuesday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected Bankman's-Fried's lawyers' request that oral arguments about his bail be cancelled because lawyers on both sides have settled their differences on necessary changes to his bail package in order to prevent inappropriate contact with witnesses or damaging encrypted social media communications. The arguments, set for Thursday morning, will proceed as scheduled, the judge ruled as he declined to immediately approve new bail conditions that defense lawyers said prosecutors had agreed with, including the exemption of certain individuals from a proposed no-contact list and permission for Bankman-Fried to place audio and video calls.
Hopes for a further decline in U.S. inflation this year are giving way to a risk that any improvement in price gains will turn out to be fleeting.