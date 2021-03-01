Cardlytics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $55.4 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $53 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $275 million.

Cardlytics shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDLX

