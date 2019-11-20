Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Cardlytics (CDLX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 59.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $59.59 in the previous session. Cardlytics has gained 445.1% since the start of the year compared to the 30.7% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 11.3% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 12, 2019, Cardlytics, Inc. reported EPS of $0.03 versus consensus estimate of $-0.15 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 13.88%.

For the current fiscal year, Cardlytics, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $-0.38 per share on $200.12 million in revenues. This represents a 47.95% change in EPS on a 32.81% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $-0.01 per share on $263.67 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 98.03% and 31.75%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cardlytics, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cardlytics, Inc. has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cardlytics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cardlytics, Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Cardlytics, Inc. shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does Cardlytics, Inc. Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including Ntt Data (NTDTY), Parsons (PSN), and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 40% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Cardlytics, Inc.even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.



