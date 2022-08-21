Cardona Urges States to Use Stimulus to Tackle Teacher Shortage

Martin Z. Braun
1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona urged states to use federal stimulus money to tackle a national teacher shortage that has prompted some districts to shorten school weeks in the upcoming year.

States and local governments that received $350 billion in American Rescue Plan funding could earmark some of the cash to recruit retired teachers, Cardona said in an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation. Districts should also work with universities to get student teachers into the classroom more quickly and ensure they’re paid as soon as they start working.

More importantly, districts need to boost teacher pay and improve w

orking conditions for staff strained by remote teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: Teacher Salaries Dropped to Lowest in Decade During Pandemic

“This teacher shortage is a symptom of something that’s been going on for longer than the pandemic. And that’s a teacher respect issue,” Cardona said.

To address shortages, some states including Oklahoma and Arizona are easing qualification requirements. Oklahoma has eliminated a requirement that teachers pass the general education portion of the teacher competency exam, while in Arizona educators need only be enrolled in college to begin teaching in public schools.

Cardona called the moves “unfortunate.”

“While I understand that there are issues getting qualified educators into the classroom, we’ve been working really closely with our states to give them not only the resources, but the ideas on how to help address the short-term issue,” Cardona said.

The education secretary also reiterated that the Biden administration will make an announcement on student loans by the end of the month, when a moratorium on debt payments is set to expire.

