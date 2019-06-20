Cards' Nkemdiche arrested after traffic stop

Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege that Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.

The Cardinals issued a statement: "We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league's personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate."

Per ABC 15, the police report also mentioned that officers found a "white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine" in a small case in the car's interior console.

The police in the report wrote, "Based on the totality of the circumstances, it was decided not to pursue testing of the credit card holder in lieu of impounding the item for destruction with Robert's cooperation."

Nkemdiche, 24, was a first-round draft pick in 2016. He appeared in a total of 17 games for Arizona his first two seasons, then made his first six starts while playing in 10 games in 2018. Nkemdiche posted a career-high 32 tackles last season and registered the first 4.5 sacks of his career.

