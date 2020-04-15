NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cards And Payments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cards and payments market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cards and payments market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global cards and payments market report to 2023 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by type.

4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the cards and payments market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

5. Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

6. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the cards and payments industry supply chain.

7. Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global cards and payments market.

8. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global cards and payments market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

9. Key Enablers In The Cards And Payments Market – This chapter describes key enablers shaping the cards and payments market.

10. Impact of Digital Revolution On Cards And Payments market– This chapter describes impact of digital revolution on the cards and payments market.

11. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

12. Global Transactions Value, Volume And Cash Penetration– This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023) market cards and payments transaction value and volume. This section also includes overall cash penetration in payment system.

13. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

14. Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2029, 2019-2023) and analysis for segment by type in the market.

15. Global Macro Comparison – The global cards and payments market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the cards and payments market size, percentage of GDP, and average cards and payments market expenditure.

16. Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

17. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global cards and payments market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

18. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

19. Market Background – This section describes the lending and payments market of which the cards and payments market is a segment. This chapter includes the lending and payments market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the lending and payments market.

20. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

21. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Product: Cards; Payments

Further Segmentation Of Cards By Type: Credit Cards; Debit Cards; Charge Cards; Prepaid Cards

Further Segmentation Of Payments By End-User: B2B; B2C; C2C; C2B



By Type Of Institution: Banking Institutions; Non-banking Institutions



Companies Mentioned: American Express Company; Visa Inc.; MasterCard Incorporated; Citigroup Inc.; PayPal Holdings, Inc.



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



