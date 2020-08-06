    Advertisement

    Cardtronics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    HOUSTON (AP) _ Cardtronics Inc. (CATM) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

    The ATM operator posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.7 million.

    Cardtronics shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.25, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATM

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.