Should You Care About Azure Healthcare Limited’s (ASX:AZV) Investment Potential?

Today we are going to look at Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX:AZV) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Azure Healthcare:

0.099 = AU$1.5m ÷ (AU$23m - AU$8.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Azure Healthcare has an ROCE of 9.9%.

Does Azure Healthcare Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Azure Healthcare's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Medical Equipment industry. Independently of how Azure Healthcare compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Azure Healthcare delivered an ROCE of 9.9%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how Azure Healthcare's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Azure Healthcare is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Azure Healthcare's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Azure Healthcare has current liabilities of AU$8.0m and total assets of AU$23m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Azure Healthcare's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Azure Healthcare's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.