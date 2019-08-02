Should You Care About Barratt Developments PLC’s (LON:BDEV) Investment Potential?

Today we are going to look at Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Barratt Developments:

0.18 = UK£925m ÷ (UK£6.7b - UK£1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Barratt Developments has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Barratt Developments Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Barratt Developments's ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Independently of how Barratt Developments compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how Barratt Developments's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:BDEV Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Barratt Developments.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Barratt Developments's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Barratt Developments has total assets of UK£6.7b and current liabilities of UK£1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Barratt Developments's ROCE

Overall, Barratt Developments has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Barratt Developments shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.