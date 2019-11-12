Should You Care About Birlasoft Limited’s (NSE:BSOFT) Investment Potential?

Today we'll evaluate Birlasoft Limited (NSE:BSOFT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Birlasoft:

0.12 = ₹2.4b ÷ (₹25b - ₹5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Birlasoft has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Birlasoft Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Birlasoft's ROCE is fairly close to the Software industry average of 12%. Aside from the industry comparison, Birlasoft's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Birlasoft currently has an ROCE of 12%, less than the 21% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Birlasoft's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Birlasoft's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Birlasoft has total assets of ₹25b and current liabilities of ₹5.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Birlasoft's ROCE

If Birlasoft continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.