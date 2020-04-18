Should You Care About Capitol Health Limited’s (ASX:CAJ) Investment Potential?

Today we'll look at Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Capitol Health:

0.082 = AU$17m ÷ (AU$240m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Capitol Health has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Does Capitol Health Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Capitol Health's ROCE is around the 8.8% average reported by the Healthcare industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Capitol Health's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that, Capitol Health currently has an ROCE of 8.2% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 0.7%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Capitol Health's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Capitol Health's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Capitol Health has current liabilities of AU$29m and total assets of AU$240m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Capitol Health's ROCE

That said, Capitol Health's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.