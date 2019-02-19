Should You Care About Charter Hall Education Trust’s (ASX:CQE) Cash Levels?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you are currently a shareholder in Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I will take you through CQE’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

View our latest analysis for Charter Hall Education Trust

What is Charter Hall Education Trust’s cash yield?

Charter Hall Education Trust generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Charter Hall Education Trust’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Charter Hall Education Trust also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 3.17% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Charter Hall Education Trust’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

ASX:CQE Net Worth February 19th 19 More

Does Charter Hall Education Trust have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at CQE’s expected operating cash flows. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 13%, ramping up from its current levels of AU$43m to AU$49m in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, CQE is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 5.9% next year, to 6.4% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, Charter Hall Education Trust becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research Charter Hall Education Trust to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is CQE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CQE is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Charter Hall Education Trust’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



