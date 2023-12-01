'To take care of my communities;' UMKC School of Medicine students want to reverse physician shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS), 50% of Kansas and 80% of Missouri are in a primary care physician shortage.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS), 50% of Kansas and 80% of Missouri are in a primary care physician shortage.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Add a delightful dash of chaos to family game night with the classic that leaves fans 'crying from laughter.'
When you accidentally drop your phone off the roof trying to take a sneaky photo of Santa, this case will protect it.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
The film takes us on a journey through the "Renaissance Tour," named after her latest album, from its opening show on March 10 in Stockholm to its final stop in Kansas City on Oct. 1.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
TV typically has "thrived on showing women in competition with one another," author Ellyn Lem tells Yahoo Entertainment.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
If injury or underperformance has left your fantasy hockey roster needing help, shoot to score with one of these players.
OpenAI's app store for AI, the GPT Store, will not launch this year as previously announced, but rather on an unspecified date in early 2024, the company said. The delay is almost certainly due to the leadership shakeup that occurred in November, just after the initial announcement. The launch of the store this month raised eyebrows when it was officially announced at OpenAI's Dev Day conference in November.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
Let's get this boulder rolling! Here's how to watch every Indiana Jones movie, free, in chronological order.
A new study from the University of Washington found that rush hour fumes could have significant effects on blood pressure, which could pose health risks.
Walmart, America’s single biggest employer and largest company by revenue, said Friday it’s no longer advertising on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The departure follows owner Elon Musk amplifying antisemitic posts and flinging expletives at fleeing advertisers.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
The genius band with built-in speakers can help you drift off to dreamland: 'The ultimate solution to a snoring spouse.'
Investors are looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to potentially shed light on whether an interest rate cut lies ahead.
Fresno State said assistant head coach Tim Skipper will serve as the team's interim coach.