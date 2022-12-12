Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Argent Industrial Limited (JSE:ART)

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider Argent Industrial Limited (JSE:ART) as an attractive investment with its 4.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Argent Industrial certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Argent Industrial's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 52% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 240% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 5.6% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Argent Industrial is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Argent Industrial's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Argent Industrial revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Argent Industrial that you should be aware of.

