Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA) as an attractive investment with its 10.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

EITA Resources Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like EITA Resources Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.0% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 10% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% per year as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that EITA Resources Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of EITA Resources Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

