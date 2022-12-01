Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.6x ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 13x and even P/E's higher than 23x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 13% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 2,382% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.2% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of ES Ceramics Technology Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

