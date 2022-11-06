Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LOW) P/E ratio of 13.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Lowe's Companies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Lowe's Companies?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lowe's Companies would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 32%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 327% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.4% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Lowe's Companies is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Lowe's Companies' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Lowe's Companies currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lowe's Companies (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

