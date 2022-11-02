Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 15x in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Media and Games Invest SE's (ETR:M8G) P/E ratio of 16.6x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Media and Games Invest has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Media and Games Invest's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 58%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 2,240% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 39% per year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Media and Games Invest is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Media and Games Invest's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Media and Games Invest currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Media and Games Invest (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

