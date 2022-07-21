Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Trian Investors 1 Limited (LON:TI1)

When close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Trian Investors 1 Limited (LON:TI1) as a highly attractive investment with its 2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Trian Investors 1 certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Trian Investors 1

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Trian Investors 1 will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Any Growth For Trian Investors 1?

Trian Investors 1's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 119% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 23,954% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 9.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Trian Investors 1 is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that Trian Investors 1 currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Trian Investors 1 you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Trian Investors 1. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here