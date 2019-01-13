Should You Care About Essel Propack Limited’s (NSE:ESSELPRO) Cash Levels?

If you are currently a shareholder in Essel Propack Limited (NSE:ESSELPRO), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I will take you through ESSELPRO’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

Check out our latest analysis for Essel Propack

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Essel Propack generating enough cash?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Essel Propack has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

I will be analysing Essel Propack’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Essel Propack also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 2.91% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Essel Propack’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

NSEI:ESSELPRO Net Worth January 13th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for Essel Propack?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at ESSELPRO’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 24%, ramping up from its current levels of ₹3.4b to ₹4.3b in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, ESSELPRO is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 9.7% next year, to 13% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, Essel Propack becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research Essel Propack to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ESSELPRO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ESSELPRO is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Essel Propack’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



